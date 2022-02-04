CFRP Recycle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

CFRP (Carbon fiber reinforced plastics/polymer) are ideal lightweight structural materials for aerospace, automotive, energy and sports industries. CFRP Recycle is recycling CFRP from end-of-life parts and waste generated in the production process, such as scrap materials, out-of-date prepreg.

Carbon fiber is an advanced material ten times stronger than steel at only a quarter of its weight. CFRP, a composite material made of carbon fiber and plastic, has the added advantage of being highly resistant to deformation and to both acid and alkaline corrosion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of CFRP Recycle in global, including the following market information:

Global CFRP Recycle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CFRP Recycle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five CFRP Recycle companies in 2021 (%)

The global CFRP Recycle market was valued at 318.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 521.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chemical Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CFRP Recycle include Carbon Conversions, ELG Carbon Fibre, Karborek, Mitsubishi (CFK Valley Recycling), JCMA, Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing, CRTC, Adherent Tech and Hadeg Recycling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CFRP Recycle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CFRP Recycle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global CFRP Recycle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemical Process

Physical Process

Global CFRP Recycle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global CFRP Recycle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Sporting Goods

Automobiles

Industrial Use

Others

Global CFRP Recycle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global CFRP Recycle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CFRP Recycle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CFRP Recycle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CFRP Recycle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies CFRP Recycle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carbon Conversions

ELG Carbon Fibre

Karborek

Mitsubishi (CFK Valley Recycling)

JCMA

Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing

CRTC

Adherent Tech

Hadeg Recycling

Procotex

SGL Carbon

CFRI

Sigmatex

Carbon Fiber Recycling

