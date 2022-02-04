CFRP Recycle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
CFRP (Carbon fiber reinforced plastics/polymer) are ideal lightweight structural materials for aerospace, automotive, energy and sports industries. CFRP Recycle is recycling CFRP from end-of-life parts and waste generated in the production process, such as scrap materials, out-of-date prepreg.
Carbon fiber is an advanced material ten times stronger than steel at only a quarter of its weight. CFRP, a composite material made of carbon fiber and plastic, has the added advantage of being highly resistant to deformation and to both acid and alkaline corrosion.
This report contains market size and forecasts of CFRP Recycle in global, including the following market information:
- Global CFRP Recycle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global CFRP Recycle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five CFRP Recycle companies in 2021 (%)
The global CFRP Recycle market was valued at 318.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 521.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemical Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of CFRP Recycle include Carbon Conversions, ELG Carbon Fibre, Karborek, Mitsubishi (CFK Valley Recycling), JCMA, Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing, CRTC, Adherent Tech and Hadeg Recycling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the CFRP Recycle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global CFRP Recycle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global CFRP Recycle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Process
- Physical Process
Global CFRP Recycle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global CFRP Recycle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Sporting Goods
- Automobiles
- Industrial Use
- Others
Global CFRP Recycle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global CFRP Recycle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies CFRP Recycle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies CFRP Recycle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies CFRP Recycle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies CFRP Recycle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Carbon Conversions
- ELG Carbon Fibre
- Karborek
- Mitsubishi (CFK Valley Recycling)
- JCMA
- Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing
- CRTC
- Adherent Tech
- Hadeg Recycling
- Procotex
- SGL Carbon
- CFRI
- Sigmatex
- Carbon Fiber Recycling
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 CFRP Recycle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global CFRP Recycle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global CFRP Recycle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global CFRP Recycle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global CFRP Recycle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global CFRP Recycle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top CFRP Recycle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global CFRP Recycle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global CFRP Recycle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global CFRP Recycle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global CFRP Recycle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CFRP Recycle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers CFRP Recycle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CFRP Recycle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CFRP Recycle Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CFRP Recycle Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global CFRP Recycle Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Chemical Process
4.1.3 Physical Process
