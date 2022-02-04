Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
The global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
we surveyed the Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Polypropylene(PP) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics
- Polyamide(PA) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics
Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Automotive
- Building and Construction
- Marine
- Others
Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Owens Corning
- BASF
- Celanese
- Quadrant
- DowDuPont
- Lanxess
- Shell
- Azdel
- SABIC
- Cytec
- Exxon
- Royal DSM
- Rhodia(Solvay)
- Teijin
- Jushi Group
- Changzhou Zhongjie Composites
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Type
