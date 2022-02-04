Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market was valued at 2437.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/122015/global-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-composite-material-2022-253

Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites refer to composite materials made of resin reinforced with glass fiber. GFRP composites is used for its high mechanical strength, light weight, corrosion and temperature resistant properties, thermal insulation, smooth internal surface, easy to form complex shapes, ease of repair and its cost effectiveness.Globally, the main manufacturers of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material include BASF?Evonik?DSM and Lanxess, etc. Among them, BASF has the largest market share of nearly 5%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, holds a share over 45%.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

Avient

DuPont

Solvay

Hexion

Celanese

RTP

Sumitomo Bakelite

Evonik

Daicel

Kolon

Denka

Kingfa

By Types:

Thermosetting Plastic Products

Thermoplastic Plastic Products

By Applications:

Transport

Electro & Electronics

Construction

Sport & Leisure

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/122015/global-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-composite-material-2022-253

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Thermosetting Plastic Products

1.4.3 Thermoplastic Plastic Products

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Transport

1.5.3 Electro & Electronics

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Sport & Leisure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market

1.8.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/