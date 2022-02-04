Global Cell Counting Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand In Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cell Counting Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cell counting market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 10 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 15.2 Billion

During the projection period, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are estimated to observe significant growth. This can be attributed to an increase in capital expenditure for the development of cell culture-based vaccines and the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. The rising prevalence of various chronic ailments, such as cancer, HIV-AIDS, leukaemia, Alzheimer’s, etc., is propelling the demand for cell counting techniques. The growing adoption of cell counting instruments across diverse medical fields, such as molecular biology, immunology, pathology, etc., for developing next-generation therapeutics is also augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing utilisation of cell counting for the identification and determination of primary tumours, circulating tumours, and metastatic tumour is further bolstering the market growth. The widespread adoption of stem cell therapy is also propelling the demand for various cell counting instruments on a global level.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cell counting refers to a technique used to analyse the cells or micelles that are usually suspended in blood or other body fluids. Some of the standard instruments used for cell counting includes hemocytometers, spectrophotometers, flow cytometers, and automated cell counters, among others. Cell counting aids in classifying cell types and detecting disease through probes to develop the best treatment plan for the patient. It also helps in understanding the structure and composition of the cells for chromosome analysis, protein expression, cancer diagnosis, and haematological malignancies, among others.

By product type, the industry is segmented into:

Instruments

Spectrophotometers

Flow Cytometers

Haematology Analysers

Cell Counters

Others

Consumables and Accessories

Media, Sera, and Reagents

Assay Kits

Others

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of end use into:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising awareness of numerous benefits of cell counting techniques in immunophenotyping, cell sorting, cell proliferation assays, and intracellular calcium flux is further driving the market growth. The increasing investments by several government bodies in extensive research and development activities pertaining to the fields of biotechnology, oncology stem cell therapeutics, etc., are also bolstering the adoption of cell counting techniques. The presence of an array of medical research and biopharmaceutical businesses is anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years. With the rapid technological advancements, the market is predicted to be driven by innovations in existing products as well as the launch of new data visualisation and analysis tools. The market growth can also be associated with the increase in the number of proteomics and genomics researchers.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.