Global Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Use In Various Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, end user, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/machine-to-machine-m2m-connections-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 23.96 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026):5%

Forecast Market Size (2026):USD 31.21 Billion

The increasing machine-to-machine connections in various industries and the growing adoption of new connectivity technologies are expected to accelerate the growth of the machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market in the forecast period. The increasing adoption of short-range wireless connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee for multiple applications such as in-car infotainment systems, smart speakers like Amazon Alexa or Google Home, patient monitoring devices, wireless beacons, and smart appliances are driving the growth of the market for the wireless technology segment. The emergence of smart-home technology that allows remote monitoring of home appliances like lighting, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, among others, is augmenting the market growth for wireless machine-to-machine (M2M) connections in major developed and developing countries. The market is expected to be fuelled by an increase in demand for extended network coverage and rising software application integration for product innovations.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/machine-to-machine-m2m-connections-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

M2M, or machine-to-machine communication, is: two machines “communicating,” or sharing data without the need for human intervention. In the industrial Internet of Things, this includes serial connections, powerline connections (PLCs), and wireless communications (IoT). Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) make it easier for systems to communicate with one another and make their own decisions. M2M communication has become considerably easier since the switch to wireless, and more applications may now be connected. Machine-to-machine technology’s major goal is to tap into sensor data and send it to a network.

The market, on the basis of technology, can broadly be segmented into:

Wired technology

Ethernet

Industrial

Wireless Technology

Short Range

Cellular Network

Based on end user, the market can be divided into:

Healthcare

Utilities

Automotive and Transportation

Retail

Intelligent Vending Machines

Contactless Checkout/POS

Digital Signage

Consumer Electronics

Security and Surveillance

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The M2M communication industry is expected to increase in response to the growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT). During the forecast period, an increasing number of connected devices is expected to boost market growth. The advancements in network technology are expected to have a beneficial impact on the market’s growth trend. Increased 4G service penetration and commercialisation of 5G services are expected to have a significant impact on the M2M communication market in the future years. Additionally, rapid digitisation, industrialisation, research and development activities, a surge in investment, and a rise in M2M connections among various industry verticals positively affect the machine-to-machine (M2M) connections market. Supportive government policies, increasing demand for connectivity, along with growing concerns for safety is driving the M2M communication market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Intel Corporation, Vodafone Group PLC, Cisco Systems Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Texas Instruments Incorporated, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Swimming Pool Construction Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/swimming-pool-construction-market

Global Polyester Fibre Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyester-fibre-market

Global Hardware Storage Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hardware-storage-market

Asia Pacific Basmati Rice Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-basmati-rice-market

Global Simulation Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/simulation-software-market

Global Precast Concrete Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/precast-concrete-market

Global Webbing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/webbing-market

Global Industry 4.0 Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industry-4-0-market

Global Aortic Valve Replacement Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aortic-valve-replacement-market

Global Electric Scooters Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-scooters-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read about global enterprise content management market: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/06/global-enterprise-content-management.html

Introducing Procurement Resources Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.