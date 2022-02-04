Global Medical Alert Systems Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Geriatric Population In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Medical Alert Systems Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global medical alert systems market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, offering, connection type, communication technologies, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6.27 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 55%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 10.83 Billion

The rise in the geriatric population and increased adoption of PERS devices by long term and senior facilities is expected to facilitate the growth of the market. The increasing demand for medical assistance, especially for the elderly, has also resulted in the increasing adoption of landline PERS, which is likely to result in the growth of the medical alert system market over the forecast period. These technologies provide rapid assistance to persons who are stuck in a situation. It acts as an active guardian because it is an all-in-one wearable device with GPS and Wi-Fi capabilities, and a two-way speaker for communicating with an operator. Additionally, they can be watched 24*7 and provide assistance to senior individuals in a matter of minutes, contributing to the market’s growth. Many senior citizens have a health condition or are at risk of falling, necessitating prompt emergency assistance, resulting in an increase in the use of medical alert systems by home-based users.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Medical alert systems are alarm systems that are designed to be used in the event of a medical emergency. It aids in the provision of immediate medical assistance in the event of a medical professional’s safety being compromised. The system includes a transmitter that can be manually or automatically activated in an emergency. When a medical alert system is activated, it sends a signal to the central control room of an alert monitoring company, another emergency agency, a user’s relative, or a nearby hospital. In the case of a fall or any other emergency, this medical alert system allows the user to contact emergency personnel.

The major products available in the medical alert systems industry are:

Personal Emergency Response System

Nurse Calling System

Smart Belt

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its offering into:

Hardware

Console Unit

Transmitter

Wristband Transmitter

Pendant Transmitter

Sensors

Services

Subscription-Based Monitoring

Mobile Application-Based Monitoring

On the basis of connection type, the market can be broadly segmented into:

Wired

Wireless

The market can be divided on the basis of communication technologies into:

Two-way Voice Systems

Unmonitored Medical Alert Systems

Medical Alert Alarm (Button) Systems

Voip-based Systems

By distribution channel, the market can be categorised into:

Pharmacies

Online Channels

Hypermarkets

The market can be segmented on the basis of end use into:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home-Based Users

Senior Living Facilities

Assisted Living Facilities

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market is likely to be driven by technological improvements in healthcare wearables, increased smartphone penetration in healthcare, constant technological innovations, the demand for improved healthcare facilities, and an increase in home-based health programmes. Increasing awareness among the people, favourable healthcare policies, a strong focus on financial assistance, and increasing investments from foreign players are, therefore, expected to augment the growth of the medical alert system market in the future. During the forecast period, rising medical tourism in developing countries is expected to open up new market prospects for advanced and sophisticated medical alert systems. Moreover, during the forecast period, the rising need for high-quality medical treatment is expected to boost the medical alert systems market forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Connect America LLC, Medical Guardian, LLP, ADT Inc., and Bay Alarm Medical, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

