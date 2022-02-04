Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market To Be Driven By The Rising Unhealthy Lifestyle Of Individuals In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global neurothrombectomy devices market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 598.8 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.5%

A rise in the number of cases of acute ischemic stroke, particularly among the elderly, is driving the market expansion. The neurothrombectomy devices market is being driven by the rising unhealthy lifestyle of individuals, along with the growing awareness about diseases. The growing need for minimally invasive methods to treat neurovascular disorders is fuelling the market expansion. Due to the increased prevalence of acute ischemic stroke and the increasing number of product launches by leading market participants, clot retriever devices are witnessing substantial growth. It is mostly used to dissolve blood clots in the cerebral arteries. As a result, the expanding number of cases of targeted illness is driving the industry forward. During the projection period, the rising development of novel clot retrievers’ drugs may also aid to enhance the market. The vascular snares market is expanding due to the growing business expansion in the endovascular devices segment. Another element driving market expansion is the rise in cardiac-related disorders.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Blood clots in the cerebral neurovasculature are removed or destroyed using neurothrombectomy devices. The neurothrombectomy surgery is the most preferred treatment for acute ischemic stroke because it improves functional results and lowers the death rate in patients.

Based on product type, the market includes:

Vascular Snares

Clot Retrievers

Aspiration/Suction Devices

The end-use of the market is divied into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Emergency Clinics

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The factors leading to the growth of the industry are technological advancements and rising population consciousness. Various initiatives undertaken by the government worldwide to prevent stroke occurrence is driving the market. These devices are witnessing growth due to a rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders among a large population. More healthcare organisations in the country are investing heavily in research and development and technological advancements. The market is growing due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke and the introduction of new products by manufacturers. The rising older populace and danger of the focussed on confusion is relied upon to add to the market development during the conjecture time frame.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Medtronic, iPhenox Gmbh, Acandis Gmbh, Vesalio, Penumbra, Inc, and Stryker Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

