Mobile Phone Insurance Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025

Mobile Phone Insurance MarketThe global mobile phone insurance market is a highly fragmented and evolving market worldwide. Leading players in the market capture merely ~50% of the market, whereas the rest of the market is occupied by region players including mobile operators, retailer’s operating in that region. The market operates in a highly competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Also, various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in the market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The growth of the mobile phone insurance market is attributed to the rising incidents of physical damage, technological damage and theft. The smartphones nowadays comes with varied price range, premium mobile phone brands such as Apple and Samsung offer high priced phones. Therefore, protection against physical damage, technological damage and theft is becoming critical for the consumers. The technological damages are one of the vital issue faced among the high-end phones owing to malfunction of the software or hardware. In addition, physical damage and theft or loss of smartphones are also usual in the current times.

Mobile Phone Insurance Market–Company Profiles

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC., ASSURANT, INC., ASURION, LLC, Blackberry limited, AT&T Inc., Brightstar Device Protection, LLC, Pier Insurance Managed Services Ltd., Vodafone group plc, Three Ireland (Hutchison) Limited, Trōv, Inc.

The mobile phone insurance market has been segmented as follows:

Mobile Phone Insurance Market– by Phone Type

New phone, Refurbished

Mobile Phone Insurance Market – by Coverage

Physical Damage, Electronic Damage, Virus Protection, Theft Protection

Mobile Phone Insurance Market – by Sales Channel

Mobile Operators, Device OEMs, Retailers, Others

Mobile Phone Insurance Market – by End Users

Corporate, Personal

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest market share of the mobile phone insurance market and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5%

Based on the phone type, the refurbished phone segment is expected to witness high year on year growth during the forecast period

Countries such as China, Brazil, and India are witnessing high demand for mobile phone insurance due to the increasing adoption of smartphones.

Europe holds the second largest market share. The insurance companies operating in the region is also delivering insurance coverage for mobile phones, and these insurance companies sell their insurance products or scheme either by themselves or through various retailers. The Europe market for mobile phone insurance is anticipated to increase in the coming years attributing to the fact that advanced consumer behavior towards the insurance sector.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION 17

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 18

3. MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET LANDSCAPE 22

4. MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 37

5. MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 42

6. MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – PHONE TYPE 45

7. MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – COVERAGE 48

8. MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – SALES CHANNEL 53

9. MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – END USERS 59

10. MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE MARKET – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 62

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 109

12. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 112

13. MOBILE PHONE INSURANCE, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 114

14. APPENDIX 149

