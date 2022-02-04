Self-tanning Products Market 2022 Latest Innovations, Technological Progress, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2028

Self-tanning Products Market Introduction:

Sunless tanning products are called self-tanners. Self-tanning products tanned the skin without exposing it to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Sunless tanning products come in different types like lotions, creams, and sprays, etc. The active ingredient in self-tanning products is the color additive dihydroxyacetone (DHA). Dihydroxyacetone reacts with dead cells in the skin’s surface layer to temporarily darken the skin and temporarily simulate a tan.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Consumer awareness is related to the sun’s harmful effects in specific regions and the growing number of skin diseases like cancer cases in areas with high ozone depletion. The traditional way of tanning includes exposure of skin to UV radiation from the sun or artificial sources. Ultraviolet rays emitted by the sun produce UV radiations which cause various skin problems and burn the skin’s superficial layer. The growing desire to attain a fashionable and glowing tan, especially in young adults, is a significant trend that anticipates boosting self-tanning products.

Self-tanning Products market – Global Analysis to 2028 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Self-tanning Products market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Self-tanning Products market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global Self-tanning market is segmented into source, product type, region form and distribution channel. By type, the Self-tanning market is classified into gel, cream and lotion, essential oils and others. By distribution channel, the Self-tanning market is classified into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Ecommerce and others, Others. By sources, the Self-tanning market is classified into organic and conventional. region, the Self-tanning market is classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Leading Self-tanning Products market Players:

Avon Products, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Christian Dior SE

Tropez Inc.

Kao Corporation

L’Oréal S.A.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Coola LLC

Edgewell Personal Care

Tantowel Inc.

