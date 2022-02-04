RAID Controller Card Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A RAID controller card is a plug-in expansion card that connects to a PCIe or PCI-X motherboard slot. It contains a RAID processor and I/O processors with drive interfaces.

This report contains market size and forecasts of RAID Controller Card in global, including the following market information:

Global RAID Controller Card Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global RAID Controller Card Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five RAID Controller Card companies in 2021 (%)

The global RAID Controller Card market was valued at 1194.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1456.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

8 Internal Ports Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of RAID Controller Card include Broadcom, Intel, Dell, Microchip Technology, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Areca Technology and HighPoint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the RAID Controller Card manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global RAID Controller Card Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RAID Controller Card Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

8 Internal Ports

16 Internal Ports

Others

Global RAID Controller Card Market, by End User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RAID Controller Card Market Segment Percentages, by End User, 2021 (%)

SMB Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global RAID Controller Card Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RAID Controller Card Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies RAID Controller Card revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies RAID Controller Card revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies RAID Controller Card sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies RAID Controller Card sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Broadcom

Intel

Dell

Microchip Technology

Lenovo

Fujitsu

Areca Technology

HighPoint

