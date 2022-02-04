Motorized Zoom Lens Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electric zoom lens usually refers to the control end can make the camera zoom, is a perfect combination of light, machine, electricity three technologies, can be observed through the computer real-time screen to achieve flush focus, to obtain the clearest picture of a new type of lens, the lens has automatic alarm protection function, effective protection lens to avoid mechanical failure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorized Zoom Lens in global, including the following market information:

Global Motorized Zoom Lens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Motorized Zoom Lens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Motorized Zoom Lens companies in 2021 (%)

The global Motorized Zoom Lens market was valued at 272.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 494.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 300mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Motorized Zoom Lens include Fujifilm, Tamron, Goyo, CBC Computar, Tokina Corporation, Kowa, Hanwha Techwin, Yamako and Myutron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Motorized Zoom Lens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Motorized Zoom Lens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Motorized Zoom Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 300mm

300mm-1000mm

Above 1000mm

Global Motorized Zoom Lens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Motorized Zoom Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Border Defense

City Security

Highway

Others

Global Motorized Zoom Lens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Motorized Zoom Lens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Motorized Zoom Lens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Motorized Zoom Lens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Motorized Zoom Lens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Motorized Zoom Lens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fujifilm

Tamron

Goyo

CBC Computar

Tokina Corporation

Kowa

Hanwha Techwin

Yamako

Myutron

Bosch Security

Theia Technologies

ADL

Graflex

2B Security Systems

Ophir Optronics?mks?

Luster

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Motorized Zoom Lens Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Motorized Zoom Lens Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Motorized Zoom Lens Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Motorized Zoom Lens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Motorized Zoom Lens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Motorized Zoom Lens Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Motorized Zoom Lens Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Motorized Zoom Lens Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Motorized Zoom Lens Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Motorized Zoom Lens Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Motorized Zoom Lens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motorized Zoom Lens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Motorized Zoom Lens Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorized Zoom Lens Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motorized Zoom Lens Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorized Zoom Lens Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

