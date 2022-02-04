Wafer Slicing Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wafer Slicing Equipment(that is, the Wafer scribing machine) is mainly used for packaging, is the Wafer that contain a lot of chip (Wafer) into one device, a chip particles current industry are mainly composed of mechanical blade, including the main shaft, control system, etc., due to cutting matrix for semiconductor devices, so the product yield and higher control requirements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wafer Slicing Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Wafer Slicing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wafer Slicing Equipment market was valued at 898.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1214.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blade Cutting Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wafer Slicing Equipment include DISCO, Tokyo Seimitsu, GL Tech Co Ltd, ASM, Synova, CETC Electronics Equipment Group Co., Ltd., Shenyang Heyan Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Jingchuang Advanced Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. and Hi-TESI and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wafer Slicing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blade Cutting Machine

Laser Cutting Machine

Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pure Foundry

IDM

OSAT

LED

Photovoltaic

Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wafer Slicing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wafer Slicing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wafer Slicing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Wafer Slicing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DISCO

Tokyo Seimitsu

GL Tech Co Ltd

ASM

Synova

CETC Electronics Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

Shenyang Heyan Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Jingchuang Advanced Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Hi-TESI

Tensun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wafer Slicing Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wafer Slicing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wafer Slicing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wafer Slicing Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wafer Slicing Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wafer Slicing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wafer Slicing Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wafer Slicing Equipment Companies

