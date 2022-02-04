Global Phosphor Screen Scanners Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Phosphor Screen Scanners
Phosphor Screen Scanners market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phosphor Screen Scanners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Dental
- Veterinary
- Other
Segment by Application
- Hospital
- Clinic
By Company
- 3D Systems GmbH
- 3Disc Imaging
- Accesia
- AGFA Healthcare
- Air Techniques
- Angell technology
- Carestream
- Diagnostic Imaging Systems
- Digicare Animal Health
- Digicare Biomedical Technology
- D?RR DENTAL AG
- D?RR MEDICAL
- D?rr NDT
- Examion
- FONA Dental
- Gendex Dental Systems
- Hologic
- iCRco
- Instrumentarium Dental
- Kavo
- Konica Minolta
- Medicatech USA
- Midmark Animal Health
- Nical
- OR Technology – Oehm und Rehbein
- Planmeca
- Villa Sistemi Medicali
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
