Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices market covers AlN Thin Film, PZT Thin Film, etc. The typical players include Rohm, Broadcom, Vesper Technologies, TDK, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices in Global, including the following market information:

Global Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices market was valued at 4060.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9965.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AlN Thin Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices include Broadcom, Qorvo, Epson, Fujifilm, Silicon Sensing, Panasonic, TDK, STMicroelectronics and Vesper Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AlN Thin Film

PZT Thin Film

Global Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Global Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thin Film Piezoelectric Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Broadcom

Qorvo

Epson

Fujifilm

Silicon Sensing

Panasonic

TDK

STMicroelectronics

Vesper Technologies

XAAR

