Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Advanced ceramics are ceramics that have excellent mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties such as high temperature resistance, erosion resistance, corrosion resistance, high hardness, high strength, and low creep rate, and are commonly used in various structural components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics market was valued at 5446 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicon Carbide Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics include COORSTEK, 3M, Kyocera Corporation, Ceramtec, Morgan Advanced Materials, ERIKS, NGK Spark, RAUSCHERT STEINBACH and Japan Fine Ceramic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicon Carbide Ceramics

Silicon Nitride Ceramics

Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Aerospace

Petrochemical

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

General Industry

Others

Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

COORSTEK

3M

Kyocera Corporation

Ceramtec

Morgan Advanced Materials

ERIKS

NGK Spark

RAUSCHERT STEINBACH

Japan Fine Ceramic

TOTO

Sinoma

JH NEW MATERIALS

Schunk

Sinocera

HUAMEI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Companies

