Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Advanced ceramics are ceramics that have excellent mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties such as high temperature resistance, erosion resistance, corrosion resistance, high hardness, high strength, and low creep rate, and are commonly used in various structural components.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics in global, including the following market information:
- Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics market was valued at 5446 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicon Carbide Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics include COORSTEK, 3M, Kyocera Corporation, Ceramtec, Morgan Advanced Materials, ERIKS, NGK Spark, RAUSCHERT STEINBACH and Japan Fine Ceramic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silicon Carbide Ceramics
- Silicon Nitride Ceramics
Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automobile
- Aerospace
- Petrochemical
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment
- General Industry
- Others
Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- COORSTEK
- 3M
- Kyocera Corporation
- Ceramtec
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- ERIKS
- NGK Spark
- RAUSCHERT STEINBACH
- Japan Fine Ceramic
- TOTO
- Sinoma
- JH NEW MATERIALS
- Schunk
- Sinocera
- HUAMEI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-oxide Advanced Ceramics Companies
