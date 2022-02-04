Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometre thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance Revenues. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance Revenue by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance Revenue. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used. Thin film is usually used for precision applications. They feature relatively high tolerances, low temperature coefficients and low noise. Also for high frequency applications thin film performs better than thick film. Inductance and capacitance are generally lower. The parasitic inductance of thin film can be higher if it is executed as a cylindrical helix (metal film resistor). This higher performance comes with a cost, which can be factors higher than the price of thick film resistors. Typical examples where thin film is used are medical equipment, audio installations, precision controls and measurement devices. The major applications are High precision: Measuring or monitoring equipment, medical or audio applications, precision controls.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors in global, including the following market information:

Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Units)

Global top five Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors market was valued at 520.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 690.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.05% Tolerance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors include Vishay, KOA, Susumu, Viking Tech, Yageo, Walsin Technology, Panasonic, Bourns and TE Connectivity, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.05% Tolerance

0.1% Tolerance

1% Tolerance

Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial and Measurement Equipment

Medical Equipment

Automotive Electronics

Communication Device

Others

Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)

Key companies Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vishay

KOA

Susumu

Viking Tech

Yageo

Walsin Technology

Panasonic

Bourns

TE Connectivity

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Ta-I Technology

Uniohm

Ralec Electronics

Ever Ohms

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Precision Thin Film Chip Resistors Product Type

