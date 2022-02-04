Sailing Jacket Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022-2028

Sailing Jacket Market Introduction:

Sailing jacket are used to keep oneself warm and dry while sailing. These jackets are water resistant, breathable, and lightweight. Moreover, these jackets are designed specifically to sustain in harsh atmospheric conditions. While sailing, weather conditions can change drastically. Therefore, sailing jackets are very essential to keep oneself safe and waterproof. Manufacturers are launching variety of sailing jackets that are durable, cost-effective, and fashionable to meet changing requirements of consumers. Furthermore, these jackets are available in variety of sizes for men, women, and children.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Various organizations across the globe are organizing sailing events, which is the crucial factor driving the market growth. These organizations are encouraging mid-income and low-income people to participate in such activities. They are also organizing training sessions for new-comers to encourage them and increase their participation in sailing activities. Moreover, rising interest of people in recreational activities such as yacht racing, power boating, cruising, sailboat racing, yacht cruising, etc. is anticipated to propel the demand for sailing jackets during the forecast period.

Sailing Jacket market – Global Analysis to 2028 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global sailing jacket market is segmented into end user and distribution channel. By end user, the sailing jacket market is bifurcated into men, women, and children. By distribution channel, the sailing jacket market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

Leading Sailing Jacket market Players:

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd. (Helly Hansen, Musto)

Zhik

Gill Marine

Henri-Lloyd International Ltd.

Decathlon S.A.

Sail Racing International

Marinepool

SLAM

Burke Marine

Magic Marine

