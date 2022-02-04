Resistance Band Market Outlook 2022-2028 – Insights, Share, Trends, Future Scope Analysis

Resistance Band Market Introduction:

Resistance bands flat or tubular shaped bands used for resistance training involving heavy weights at gyms and health clubs. They are also used at rehabilitation centers for therapy sessions and to help patients get back to their exercise regime. Resistance bands are available in different colors viz-a-viz yellow, red, green, blue, and black. Generally, the darker the color of resistance band the more is its weight and vice versa. These resistance bands come with different levels of resistance and serve different purposes. There are five main categories of resistance bands i.e., lightest, light, medium, heavy, and heaviest. Resistance bands increase the flexibility and mobility of body. Therefore, they are widely used at gyms and fitness centers.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising awareness about fitness and increasing number of fitness enthusiasts across the globe are the major factors propelling market growth. Resistance bands improve mobility and agility of the body which enhance muscular strength and improve the performance. Therefore, athletes, fitness enthusiasts, sports person, and physical trainers highly prefer resistance bands. Moreover, large number of people demand affordable fitness products to perform exercises at home. This is also expected to boost the demand for resistance bands over the forecast period.

Resistance Band market – Global Analysis to 2028 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Resistance Band market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Resistance Band market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global resistance band market is segmented into type and distribution channel. By type, the resistance band market is bifurcated into tubes and flat & loops. By distribution channel, the resistance band market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

Leading Resistance Band market Players:

Performance Health, LLC (TheraBand)

Perform Better Inc.

Serious Steel LLC.

Bodylastics International Inc.

Black Mountain Products Inc.

Prosource

Wacces

ZAJ FIT

Xtreme Bands

Fitness Anywhere LLC.

