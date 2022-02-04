Plastic Tableware Market Analysis, Rising Trends and Outlook to 2028

Plastic Tableware Market Introduction:

Plastic tableware includes plates, bowls, spoons and forks, cutlery, glasses, cups, etc. made from high-density as well as low-density plastic. They are widely used at various fast-food chains, cafes, small bars, and by street vendors due to their durability and easy-to-clean characteristics. Moreover, they are easy to carry, which makes them suitable for traveling. These products are gaining popularity amongst the working class due to the ease of cleaning them with almost no time. Besides, food service providers such as caterers find these products cost-effective. Therefore, they highly prefer plastic tableware at social gatherings, corporate conferences and parties, concerts, and weddings.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing fast-food culture and fast-food chains across the globe is the major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, rapid urbanization, lifestyle changes, and rising emphasis on food presentation are the factors primarily driving the product demand. The growing trend of dining out with family and the rising interest of people in trying out different cuisines that require innovative tableware for presentation are the factors contributing to the market growth. Besides, increasing concerns about health and hygiene at street food shops to prevent oneself from various health issues is expected to bolster the product demand. However, ban on using plastic products in various countries is anticipated to hinder the market growth in upcoming years.

Plastic Tableware market – Global Analysis to 2028 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Plastic Tableware market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Plastic Tableware market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global plastic tableware market is segmented into type and distribution channel. By type, the plastic tableware market is classified into plates, bowls, cutlery, cups & glasses, and others. By distribution channel, the plastic tableware market is classified into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

Leading Plastic Tableware market Players:

Dart Container Corporation

Lollicup USA Inc.

Pactiv LLC

AmerCare

Libbey Inc.

DOpla S.p.A.

Huhtamaki Group

Solia USA

Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Genpak LLC.

