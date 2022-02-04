Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Engineered technical ceramics are used in the semiconductor industry because of their excellent material properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics market was valued at 945.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1645.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semiconductor Aluminas (Al2O3) Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics include Coorstek, Kyocera, Ferrotec, TOTO Advanced Ceramics, Morgan Advanced Materials, NGK Insulators, MiCo Ceramics Co., Ltd., ASUZAC Fine Ceramics and NTK Ceratec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor Aluminas (Al2O3) Ceramics

Semiconductor Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Ceramics

Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Ceramics

Semiconductor Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) Ceramics

Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Market, by Wafer Size, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Wafer Size, 2021 (%)

300 mm Wafer

200 mm Wafer

Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coorstek

Kyocera

Ferrotec

TOTO Advanced Ceramics

Morgan Advanced Materials

NGK Insulators

MiCo Ceramics Co., Ltd.

ASUZAC Fine Ceramics

NTK Ceratec

3M

Japan Fine Ceramics Co., Ltd. (JFC)

Maruwa

Bullen Ultrasonics

Saint-Gobain

Schunk Xycarb Technology

Superior Technical Ceramics (STC)

Precision Ferrites & Ceramics (PFC)

Nishimura Advanced Ceramics

Ortech Ceramics

St.Cera Co., Ltd

Fountyl

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Wafer Size

1.3 Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor High-Performance Ceramics Players in Global Market

