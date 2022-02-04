Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Temporary bonding adhesive can bonded with different surface, This product can be used for backside processes such as fixing, thinning, etching, passivation, electroplating, and reflow soldering of thin wafers below 100?m.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Temporary Bonding Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-temporary-bonding-adhesive-2022-2028-764

Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Temporary Bonding Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Temporary Bonding Adhesive market was valued at 201.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 342.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermal Slide?off Debonding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Temporary Bonding Adhesive include 3M, Daxin Materials, Brewer Science, AI Technology, YINCAE Advanced Materials, Micro Materials, Promerus and Daetec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Temporary Bonding Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market, by Debonding Method, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Debonding Method, 2021 (%)

Thermal Slide?off Debonding

Mechanical Debonding

Laser Debonding

Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

MEMS

Advanced Packaging

CMOS

Others

Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Temporary Bonding Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Temporary Bonding Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Temporary Bonding Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Temporary Bonding Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Daxin Materials

Brewer Science

AI Technology

YINCAE Advanced Materials

Micro Materials

Promerus

Daetec

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-temporary-bonding-adhesive-2022-2028-764

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Debonding Method

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Temporary Bonding Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Temporary Bonding Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Temporary Bonding Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temporary Bonding Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temporary Bonding Adhesive Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market Research Report 2021

Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Market Research Report 2021

Global Temporary Bonding Adhesive Sales Market Report 2021