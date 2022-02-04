SiC Power Modules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A SiC power module is a power module that uses a Silicon Carbide semiconductor as switches. A Silicon Carbide power module is used to transform electrical power, which is the product of current and voltage with high conversion efficiency.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SiC Power Modules in global, including the following market information:

Global SiC Power Modules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SiC Power Modules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five SiC Power Modules companies in 2021 (%)

The global SiC Power Modules market was valued at 409.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2288.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hybrid SiC Modules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SiC Power Modules include Infineon, Rohm Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics, Fuji Electric, Microchip, Wolfspeed, ON Semiconductor and Semikron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SiC Power Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SiC Power Modules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SiC Power Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hybrid SiC Modules

Full SiC Modules

Global SiC Power Modules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SiC Power Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photovolatics

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Global SiC Power Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SiC Power Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SiC Power Modules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SiC Power Modules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SiC Power Modules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies SiC Power Modules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Infineon

Rohm Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric

STMicroelectronics

Fuji Electric

Microchip

Wolfspeed

ON Semiconductor

Semikron

Danfoss

Toshiba

