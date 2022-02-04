Passive Electronic Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The three basic passive electronic components are resistors, capacitors, and inductors. Other passive components include transformers, diodes, thermistors, varactors, transducers, and many other common components.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Passive Electronic Components in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Passive Electronic Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Passive Electronic Components market was valued at 38480 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 69470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Capacitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Passive Electronic Components include Murata, TDK Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Yageo, Kyocera, Vishay, TE Connectivity Ltd. and Omron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Passive Electronic Components companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Passive Electronic Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Passive Electronic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Capacitor
- Resistor
- Inductor
Global Passive Electronic Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Passive Electronic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Industrial Applications
- Defense & Military
- Others
Global Passive Electronic Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Passive Electronic Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Passive Electronic Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Passive Electronic Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Murata
- TDK Corporation
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.
- Yageo
- Kyocera
- Vishay
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Omron
- Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd
- Hunan Aihua Group
- Sunlord Electronics
- CCTC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Passive Electronic Components Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Passive Electronic Components Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Passive Electronic Components Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Passive Electronic Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Passive Electronic Components Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Passive Electronic Components Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Passive Electronic Components Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Passive Electronic Components Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Passive Electronic Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Passive Electronic Components Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passive Electronic Components Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Passive Electronic Components Companies
