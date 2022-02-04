Passive Electronic Components Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The three basic passive electronic components are resistors, capacitors, and inductors. Other passive components include transformers, diodes, thermistors, varactors, transducers, and many other common components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Passive Electronic Components in Global, including the following market information:

Global Passive Electronic Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Passive Electronic Components market was valued at 38480 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 69470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Capacitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Passive Electronic Components include Murata, TDK Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Yageo, Kyocera, Vishay, TE Connectivity Ltd. and Omron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Passive Electronic Components companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Passive Electronic Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Passive Electronic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Capacitor

Resistor

Inductor

Global Passive Electronic Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Passive Electronic Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Applications

Defense & Military

Others

Global Passive Electronic Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Passive Electronic Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Passive Electronic Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Passive Electronic Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Murata

TDK Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

Yageo

Kyocera

Vishay

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Omron

Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd

Hunan Aihua Group

Sunlord Electronics

CCTC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Passive Electronic Components Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Passive Electronic Components Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Passive Electronic Components Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Passive Electronic Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Passive Electronic Components Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Passive Electronic Components Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Passive Electronic Components Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Passive Electronic Components Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Passive Electronic Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Passive Electronic Components Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passive Electronic Components Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Passive Electronic Components Companies

