NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

IGBT generate significant heat and can be affected by excess thermal energy. Using Air-Cooled Heatsink IGBT module heatsink or Water-Cooled Heatsink IGBT module heatsink to manage the high volumes of heat is necessary and possible.

This report contains market size and forecasts of NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink in global, including the following market information:

Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink companies in 2021 (%)

The global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink market was valued at 216.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 830.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air-Cooled Heatsink Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink include Amulaire Thermal Tech, Semikron, Dana, DAU, Wieland Microcool, Advanced Thermal Solutions, Senior Flexonics and Real Thermal Management, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air-Cooled Heatsink

Water-Cooled Heatsink

Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

EV

HEV

Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amulaire Thermal Tech

Semikron

Dana

DAU

Wieland Microcool

Advanced Thermal Solutions

Senior Flexonics

Real Thermal Management

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Overall Market Size

2.1 Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Sales by Companies

3.5 Global NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NEV IGBT Modules Heatsink Companies

