Global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners
Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Conventional Type
- Digital Type
Segment by Application
- Hospital
- Dental Clinic
By Company
- 3D Systems GmbH
- 3Disc Imaging
- Accesia
- AGFA Healthcare
- Air Techniques
- Angell technology
- Carestream
- Diagnostic Imaging Systems
- Digicare Animal Health
- Digicare Biomedical Technology
- D?RR DENTAL AG
- D?RR MEDICAL
- D?rr NDT
- Examion
- FONA Dental
- Gendex Dental Systems
- Hologic
- iCRco
- Instrumentarium Dental
- Kavo
- Konica Minolta
- Medicatech USA
- Midmark Animal Health
- Nical
- OR Technology – Oehm und Rehbein
- Planmeca
- Villa Sistemi Medicali
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Conventional Type
1.2.3 Digital Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Dental Clinic
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Dental Phosphor Screen Scanners Sales by Manufacturers
