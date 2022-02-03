Automotive Paint Robots Market New Opportunity, Growth Factors, Potential Targets, Recommendations and Future Growth by 2028

Automotive paint robots are the type of robots that are used for coating or painting of vehicles and components in the automotive industry. Robotic automation systems are more precise; therefore, they result in to dispose of less hazardous waste. Also, it reduced human errors and increases the safety of the worker. Thus, increasing demand for the painting robots which driving the growth of the automotive paint robots market.

SCOPE

The “Global Automotive paint robots Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive paint robots market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, vehicle type, and geography. The global Automotive paint robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive paint robots market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key players in the market are:

ABB Ltd. CMA Robotics SpA Dürr AG Eisenmann SE FANUC Corporation Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. KUKA AG Sames Kremlin Stäubli International AG Yaskawa Electric Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on type, the market is segmented as floor-mounted painting robot, wall-mounted painting robot, rail-mounted painting robot, and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into interior and exterior

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, and commercial vehicles

