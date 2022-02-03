Plastics Additives Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The size of the global plastic additives market is projected to reach $ 74.61 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Escalating demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to spur growth in this market, says Fortune Business Insights ™ in its report, titled “” Plastic Additives Market Size, Share and sector analysis, by type (plasticizers), flame retardants, stabilizers, impact modifiers, others), for end use (packaging, construction, automotive, consumer goods, other) and regional forecasts, 2020-2027 “”.In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 89 million medical masks, 76 million disposable gloves and 1.6 million eyewear will be needed each month to fight the pandemic. The need for IPR has only grown since March, with coronavirus cases on the rise in most countries. Plastic additives are playing a vital role in manufacturing PPE for frontline healthcare professionals as these materials are easy to manufacture, resistant to chemicals and toxic substances, and effectively prevent the transmission of infection between healthcare professionals and patients.The growing demand for this equipment has triggered innovation not only in large companies but also among small emerging players. For example, in April 2020, researchers from the Indian IIT Kanpur team and industry partners designed the improvised polyethylene-based protective equipment in scarce conditions (PIPES) made from the non-porous polyethylene material. Therefore, the coronavirus is likely to create unprecedented opportunities for operators in this plastics industry.

According to the report, the global market value stood at $ 46.59 billion in 2019. The report also features the following:

Holistic assessment of the factors that drive and hold back the market;

Complete analysis of all possible market segments;

Careful evaluation of the main market players and their strategies; And

Detailed research on regional dynamics shaping market growth.

Restrictive factor

Stunning levels of plastic pollution around the world can limit market growth

The growth of the plastic additives market is likely to be inhibited due to the uncontrollable level of plastic pollution the world is currently facing. According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), nearly 300 million tons of plastic waste is currently produced every year. A team of researchers led by the University of Leeds in the UK estimates that 1.3 billion tonnes of plastic will be dumped on land and into the oceans between 2016 and 2040. The researchers also point out that even if immediate measures are put in place , 710 million tons of plastic waste will still be dumped in oceans and on lands around the world.This could cast a dark shadow on the adoption of plastic additives in various end-use sectors such as automotive and food and beverage as these industries vigorously use environmentally friendly and biodegradable materials.

Regional insights

High plastic production in China to stimulate growth in the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific, where the market size stood at $ 17.24 billion in 2019, is expected to occupy a prominent position in the plastic additives market share during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the massive production of plastics and polymers in China, which accounts for around 30% of the global production of these materials. In addition to this, countries such as India and Vietnam are experiencing rapid expansion of their domestic packaging industry, which is further increasing the demand for advanced plastic derivatives in the region.

In North America, strict regulations governing the production of plastics by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have forced companies to develop biodegradable plastic additives. Meanwhile, in Europe, the market is expected to experience dynamic growth due to the growing demand for lightweight plastics in the region’s automotive industry.

Competitive landscape

Exciting collaborations between major players to increase market potential

To meet the growing demand for bio-based polymers and plastics, key players in this market are entering exciting partnerships to develop and commercialize environmentally friendly plastics. Additionally, some companies such as BASF are broadening the applicability of plastic additives in less explored sectors such as infrastructure and construction.

Industry developments:

March 2020: Clariant and Floreon collaborated to explore and expand the performance of biopolymers, while maintaining their environmental benefits. The collaboration will build on the integration of Clariant’s additive expertise and Floreon’s know-how on material requirements.

Clariant and Floreon collaborated to explore and expand the performance of biopolymers, while maintaining their environmental benefits. The collaboration will build on the integration of Clariant’s additive expertise and Floreon’s know-how on material requirements. March 2020: BASF’s light stabilizers were used by Megaplast India, a leading polyethylene manufacturer, to create non-woven geotextiles for national highway construction. The additive package is essential to stabilize the production process and extend the life of geotextiles.

List of Key Companies Featured in Plastic Additives Market Report:

Mitsui Chemical (Tokyo, Giappone)

SABIC (Riyadh, Arabia Saudita)

Kaneka Corporation (Tokyo, Giappone)

Dow Chemical Company (Michigan, United States)

Clariant AG (Muttenz, Switzerland)

ExxonMobil Chemical (Texas, USA)

Lanxess AG (Cologne, Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Essen, Germania)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. (Ulsan, Corea del Sud)

