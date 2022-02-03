Waterproofing Admixture Market 2022| Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Waterproofing admixtures are waterproofing solutions in building materials which renders the concrete more durable by reducing concrete permeability. They prevent water absorption in the concrete structure either by reducing the size and count of the capillary pores or by covering the pores with hydrophobic materials. Waterproofing admixtures find application in tunnel and subway systems, sewage and water treatment plants, basements, water reservoirs, and other containment structures.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The waterproofing admixture market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to factors such as the thriving construction sector and infrastructure requirements with improved building technologies. Low maintenance cost with increased floor durability further fuels the waterproofing admixture market growth. However, market growth is hampered by several regional issues such as low cement production and logistic issues. Nonetheless, the waterproofing admixture market growth is favored by technological advancements in product developments and other similar opportunities.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Waterproofing Admixture Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of waterproofing admixture market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global waterproofing admixture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading waterproofing admixture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global waterproofing admixture market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as crystalline, pore blocking, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as building & construction, public infrastructure, and commercial space.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global waterproofing admixture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The waterproofing admixture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting waterproofing admixture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the waterproofing admixture market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘waterproofing admixture market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the waterproofing admixture market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from waterproofing admixture market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for waterproofing admixture in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the waterproofing admixture market.

The report also includes the profiles of key waterproofing admixture companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

BASF SE

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Fosroc, Inc.

Mapei S.p.A.

Pidilite Industries Limited

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

W. R. Grace and Company

Wacker Chemie AG

