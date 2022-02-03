Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hybrid non-isocyanate polyurethanes (HNIPU) have superior properties in comparison to conventional polyurethanes. They have improved structure with reduced permeability, greater hydrolytic stability, excellent adhesiveness and superior chemical resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rigid Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) include PPG Industries and Hybrid Coating Technologies etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Global Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Fiber-reinforced Composites

Others

Global Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hybrid Non-Isocyanate Polyurethanes (HNIPU) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG Industries

Hybrid Coating Technologies

