Hybrid Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A composite material (also called a composition material or shortened to composite, which is the common name) is a material made from two or more constituent materials with significantly different physical or chemical properties that, when combined, produce a material with characteristics different from the individual components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hybrid Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Hybrid Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hybrid Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hybrid Composites companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hybrid Composites market was valued at 468.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1015.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon/Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hybrid Composites include Toray, Lanxess, Hexcel, RTP Company and PolyOne Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hybrid Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hybrid Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hybrid Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon/Glass

Carbon/Aramid

Metal/Plastic

Wood/Plastic

Others

Global Hybrid Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hybrid Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Global Hybrid Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hybrid Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hybrid Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hybrid Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hybrid Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hybrid Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

Lanxess

Hexcel

RTP Company

PolyOne Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hybrid Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hybrid Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hybrid Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hybrid Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hybrid Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hybrid Composites Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hybrid Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hybrid Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hybrid Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hybrid Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hybrid Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hybrid Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hybrid Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hybrid Composites Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hybrid Composites Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hybrid Composites Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

