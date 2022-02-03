Shape Memory Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shape memory materials (SMMs) are featured by the ability to recover their original shape from a significant and seemingly plastic deformation when a particular stimulus is applied1. This is known as the shape memory effect (SME).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shape Memory Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Shape Memory Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shape Memory Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Shape Memory Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shape Memory Materials market was valued at 13920 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22340 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alloy Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shape Memory Materials include BASF, Evonik Industries, Johnson Matthey, Covestro AG, Dynalloy, Memry Corporation, Spintech LLC, Fort Wayne Metals and SMP Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shape Memory Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shape Memory Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shape Memory Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alloy Material

Polymer Material

Others

Global Shape Memory Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shape Memory Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Robotics

Healthcare & Medical

Others

Global Shape Memory Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shape Memory Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shape Memory Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shape Memory Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shape Memory Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Shape Memory Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Evonik Industries

Johnson Matthey

Covestro AG

Dynalloy

Memry Corporation

Spintech LLC

Fort Wayne Metals

SMP Technologies

SAES Getters

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metals

Xi’An Saite Metal Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shape Memory Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shape Memory Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shape Memory Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shape Memory Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shape Memory Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shape Memory Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shape Memory Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shape Memory Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shape Memory Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shape Memory Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shape Memory Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shape Memory Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shape Memory Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shape Memory Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shape Memory Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shape Memory Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

