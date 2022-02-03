Artificial Wood Panel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial wood panels are sheet materials that contain a significant proportion of wood in one of a variety of forms (strips, veneers, chips, strands or fibres).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Wood Panel in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Wood Panel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Wood Panel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Cubic Meters)

Global top five Artificial Wood Panel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Wood Panel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Particleboard (PB) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Wood Panel include Kronospan, Arauco, Daiken New Zealand, Duratex, Georgia-Pacific, Masisa, Swiss Krono Group, Norbord and Louisiana-Pacific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Wood Panel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Wood Panel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Cubic Meters)

Global Artificial Wood Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Particleboard (PB)

Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF)

High Density Fibreboard (HDF)

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

Plywood

Others

Global Artificial Wood Panel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Cubic Meters)

Global Artificial Wood Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Construction

Flooring

Others

Global Artificial Wood Panel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Cubic Meters)

Global Artificial Wood Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Wood Panel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Wood Panel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Wood Panel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Cubic Meters)

Key companies Artificial Wood Panel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kronospan

Arauco

Daiken New Zealand

Duratex

Georgia-Pacific

Masisa

Swiss Krono Group

Norbord

Louisiana-Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Egger

Sonae Industria

Pfleiderer

Kastamonu Entegre

Swedspan

Langboard

Finsa

Tolko

Arbec

West Fraser

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Wood Panel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Wood Panel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Wood Panel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Wood Panel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Wood Panel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Artificial Wood Panel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Wood Panel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Wood Panel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Wood Panel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Artificial Wood Panel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Artificial Wood Panel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Wood Panel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Wood Panel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Wood Panel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Wood Panel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Wood Panel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

