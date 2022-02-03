Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Composites refer to a material consisting of two or more individual constituents. The reinforcing constituent is embedded in a matrix to form the composite.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composite Materials in Renewable Energy in global, including the following market information:

Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Composite Materials in Renewable Energy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass-Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Composite Materials in Renewable Energy include Mitsubishi Rayon, Teijin, Toray Industries, Hexcel, Solvay, Evonik Industries, Honeywell, DSM and Ten Cate, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Composite Materials in Renewable Energy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass-Reinforced Plastic (GRP)

Fiber-Reinforced Polymers (FRP)

Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced Polymers (CFRP)

Others

Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solar Power

Wind Power

Hydroelectricity

Others

Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Composite Materials in Renewable Energy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Composite Materials in Renewable Energy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Composite Materials in Renewable Energy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Composite Materials in Renewable Energy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin

Toray Industries

Hexcel

Solvay

Evonik Industries

Honeywell

DSM

Ten Cate

SGL Group

Nippon Carbon

3A Composites

Waco Composites

Armacell International

Barrday Corporation

MKU Limited

Morgan Advanced Materials

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composite Materials in Renewable Energy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

