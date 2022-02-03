Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sheet moulding compound (SMC) or sheet moulding composite is a ready to mould glass-fibre reinforced polyester material primarily used in compression moulding. Bulk molding compound (BMC) or bulk molding composite is a ready to mold, glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polyester material primarily used in injection moulding and compression moulding. The material is provided in bulk or logs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds in global, including the following market information:

Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds market was valued at 3279.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4519.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds include 3M, Ten Cate, Toray Industries, Jushi Groups, Owens Corning, Industrial Dielectrics, Polynt, Hexion and Huntsman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Polyester

Others

Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Sanitary and Medical

Electrical & electronics

Others

Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Ten Cate

Toray Industries

Jushi Groups

Owens Corning

Industrial Dielectrics

Polynt

Hexion

Huntsman

Showa Denko

Menzolit

Astar

Plastic Omnium

Core Molding Technologies

Citadel Plastics Holdin

Changzhou Runxia Fiberglass Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sheet Molding & Bulk Molding Compounds Product Type

