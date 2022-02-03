Exterior Wall Paint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Exterior wall paint is the coatings used for exterior wall decoration.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Exterior Wall Paint in global, including the following market information:
- Global Exterior Wall Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Exterior Wall Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Exterior Wall Paint companies in 2021 (%)
The global Exterior Wall Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Exterior Wall Paint include PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, DAW SE, Axalta Coatings, Hempel, Sika, Nippon Paints and Kansai Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Exterior Wall Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Exterior Wall Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Exterior Wall Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silicone
- Epoxy
- Acrylic
- Polyurethane
- Others
Global Exterior Wall Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Exterior Wall Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Industrial
- Commercial
Global Exterior Wall Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Exterior Wall Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Exterior Wall Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Exterior Wall Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Exterior Wall Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Exterior Wall Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PPG Industries
- Sherwin-Williams
- AkzoNobel
- DAW SE
- Axalta Coatings
- Hempel
- Sika
- Nippon Paints
- Kansai Paint
- Tikkurila
- Wacker Chemie
- PermaRock
- RPM International
- Remmers
- Teknos
- Specialized Coating Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Exterior Wall Paint Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Exterior Wall Paint Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Exterior Wall Paint Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Exterior Wall Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Exterior Wall Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Exterior Wall Paint Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Exterior Wall Paint Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Exterior Wall Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Exterior Wall Paint Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Exterior Wall Paint Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Exterior Wall Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Exterior Wall Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Exterior Wall Paint Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Wall Paint Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Exterior Wall Paint Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exterior Wall Paint Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
