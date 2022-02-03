Laminar Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laminar composite is a composite material that consists of two or more layers of different materials that are bonded together.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laminar Composites in global, including the following market information:
- Global Laminar Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Laminar Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Laminar Composites companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laminar Composites market was valued at 80260 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 107120 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Brazing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laminar Composites include Mitsubishi Rayon, Teijin, Toray Industries, Hexcel, Solvay, Evonik Industries, Honeywell, DSM and Ten Cate, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Laminar Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laminar Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Laminar Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Brazing
- Coextrusion
- Explosive Bonding
- Roll Bonding
- Others
Global Laminar Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Laminar Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sports
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Construction
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
Global Laminar Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Laminar Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Laminar Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Laminar Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Laminar Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Laminar Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mitsubishi Rayon
- Teijin
- Toray Industries
- Hexcel
- Solvay
- Evonik Industries
- Honeywell
- DSM
- Ten Cate
- SGL Group
- Nippon Carbon
- 3A Composites
- Waco Composites
- Armacell International
- Barrday Corporation
- MKU Limited
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laminar Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laminar Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laminar Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laminar Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laminar Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laminar Composites Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laminar Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laminar Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laminar Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laminar Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laminar Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laminar Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laminar Composites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laminar Composites Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laminar Composites Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laminar Composites Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Laminar Composites Market Size
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/