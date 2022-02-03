Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites include Teijin, BASF, SABIC, Nippon Sheet Glass, Toray Industries, Ten cate, Solvay, Lanxess and Celanese, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Injection Molding
- Compression Molding
- Others
Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Interior
- Exterior
- Structural Assembly
- Power Train Components
- Others
Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Teijin
- BASF
- SABIC
- Nippon Sheet Glass
- Toray Industries
- Ten cate
- Solvay
- Lanxess
- Celanese
- Owens Corning
- SGL Group
- Jushi Group
- Johns Manville
- Gurit Holding
- Kineco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Thermoplastic Polymer Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
