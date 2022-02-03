Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyurethane adhesives are those glues that are made of urethane polymers with chemical based of isocyanate group.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants include 3M, BASF, DowDuPont, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Sika, Huntsman and Illinois Tool Works, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water Based
- Solvent Based
- Hot-Melt
- Others
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Construction
- Automotive
- Others
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Arkema
- H.B. Fuller
- Henkel
- Sika
- Huntsman
- Illinois Tool Works
- Hexion
- Eastman Chemical
- Ashland
- Scott Bader
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Players in Global Market
