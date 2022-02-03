Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Maleic Anhydride Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 include BASF, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, Invista, Korea PTG, Asahi Kasei, Hyosung, Sinochem and Sinopec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Maleic Anhydride Method

Furfural Method

Others

Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cast Polyurethane Elastomers

Thermoplastic Polyetheresters

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers (TPU)

Others

Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

SABIC

Mitsubishi Chemical

Invista

Korea PTG

Asahi Kasei

Hyosung

Sinochem

Sinopec

Chang Chun Group

Shanxi Sanwei

Hangzhou Qingyun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Product Type

