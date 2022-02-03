Bio-based Polymers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bio-based polymers are defined as materials for which at least a portion of the polymer consists of material produced from renewable raw materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-based Polymers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Bio-based Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Bio-based Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Bio-based Polymers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-based Polymers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bio-Degradable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-based Polymers include DowDuPont, BASF, Arkema, Evonik Industries, DSM, Mitsui Chemicals, Cereplast, Bayer Material and Braskem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio-based Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-based Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-based Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bio-Degradable
- Non-Degradable
Global Bio-based Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-based Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Agriculture
- Automotive
- Consumer Products
- Others
Global Bio-based Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-based Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bio-based Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bio-based Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bio-based Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Bio-based Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DowDuPont
- BASF
- Arkema
- Evonik Industries
- DSM
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Cereplast
- Bayer Material
- Braskem
- Biosphere Industries
- Anqing Hexing Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-based Polymers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-based Polymers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-based Polymers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-based Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-based Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-based Polymers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-based Polymers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-based Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-based Polymers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-based Polymers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-based Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-based Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-based Polymers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-based Polymers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-based Polymers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-based Polymers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bio-based Polymers Market Size
