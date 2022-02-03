Bio-based Succinic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Bio-based Succinic Acid market was valued at 221.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 454.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-based Succinic Acid include BASF, DowDuPont, Koninklijke DSM, Mitsui Chemicals, BioAmber, Corbion, Myriant, Roquette and Lixing Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio-based Succinic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Others

Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio-based Succinic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio-based Succinic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio-based Succinic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bio-based Succinic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DowDuPont

Koninklijke DSM

Mitsui Chemicals

BioAmber

Corbion

Myriant

Roquette

Lixing Chemical

Anqing Hexing Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio-based Succinic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio-based Succinic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-based Succinic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-based Succinic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-based Succinic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-based Succinic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-based Succinic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

