Biodegradable Plastic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Biodegradable plastics are defined as plastics that undergo decomposition in a specified period of time under composting conditions in industrial facilities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Plastic in global, including the following market information:
- Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Biodegradable Plastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biodegradable Plastic market was valued at 3027.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5266.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polylactic Acid (PLA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Plastic include BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Kuraray, Corbion, Metabolix, NatureWorks, Biome Technologies, Bio-On SpA and Meredian Holdings Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biodegradable Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biodegradable Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polylactic Acid (PLA)
- Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
- Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
- Cellulose Derivatives
- Others
Global Biodegradable Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Textiles
- Automotive
- Agriculture
- Construction
- Others
Global Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Biodegradable Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Biodegradable Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Biodegradable Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Biodegradable Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Kuraray
- Corbion
- Metabolix
- NatureWorks
- Biome Technologies
- Bio-On SpA
- Meredian Holdings Group
- Tianan Biologic Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biodegradable Plastic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biodegradable Plastic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Plastic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biodegradable Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Plastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Plastic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Plastic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodegradable Plastic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Plastic Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
