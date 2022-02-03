Bio-organic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An organic acid is an organic compound with acidic properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-organic Acid in global, including the following market information:
- Global Bio-organic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Bio-organic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Bio-organic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-organic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bio Lactic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-organic Acid include BASF, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Koninklijke DSM, Novozymes, Myriant Technologies, Corbion, BioAmber, Cargill and NatureWorks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio-organic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-organic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-organic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bio Lactic Acid
- Bio Acetic Acid
- Bio Adipic Acid
- Bio Acrylic Acid
- Bio Succinic Acid
- Others
Global Bio-organic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-organic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Healthcare
- Textile
- Coatings
- Others
Global Bio-organic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-organic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bio-organic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bio-organic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bio-organic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Bio-organic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Mitsubishi Chemicals
- Koninklijke DSM
- Novozymes
- Myriant Technologies
- Corbion
- BioAmber
- Cargill
- NatureWorks
- Royal Cosun
- Braskem
- Chang Chun Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-organic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-organic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-organic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-organic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-organic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-organic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-organic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-organic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-organic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-organic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-organic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-organic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-organic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-organic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-organic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-organic Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bio-organic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
