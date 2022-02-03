Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polylactic acid (PLA) is an aliphatic polyester made up of lactic acid (2-hydroxy propionic acid) building blocks. It is also a biodegradable and compostable thermoplastic derived from renewable plant sources, such as starch and sugar.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Poly(L-lactic)acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) include Teijin, Toray, Mitsubishi Chemical, Eastman Chemicals, BASF, Bayer, DowDuPont, Natureworks and Synbra Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Poly(L-lactic)acid
- Poly(D-lactic)acid
- Poly(DL-lactic)acid
Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Medical
- Electronics
- Agriculture
- Textiles
- Others
Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Teijin
- Toray
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Eastman Chemicals
- BASF
- Bayer
- DowDuPont
- Natureworks
- Synbra Technology
- NatureWorks
- Futerro
- Toyobo
- Sulzer
- Jiuding Biological Engineering
- Henen Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Companies
