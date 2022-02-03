Bleaching Agent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bleaching agent is the agent that makes things white or colorless.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bleaching Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Bleaching Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bleaching Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bleaching Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bleaching Agent market was valued at 653.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 801.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Bleaching Agent include BASF, AkzoNobel, Evonik, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Solvay, Clariant, DowDuPont, Kemira and Mitsubishi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bleaching Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bleaching Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bleaching Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chlorine Based

Peroxide Based

Others

Global Bleaching Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bleaching Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pulp and Paper

Textile

Healthcare

Water Treatment

Construction

Other

Global Bleaching Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bleaching Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bleaching Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bleaching Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bleaching Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bleaching Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

AkzoNobel

Evonik

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay

Clariant

DowDuPont

Kemira

Mitsubishi

Novozymes

Peroxychem

Spectrum Chemicals

Supraveni Chemicals

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical

