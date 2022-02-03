Bleaching Agent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bleaching agent is the agent that makes things white or colorless.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bleaching Agent in global, including the following market information:
- Global Bleaching Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Bleaching Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Bleaching Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bleaching Agent market was valued at 653.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 801.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chlorine Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bleaching Agent include BASF, AkzoNobel, Evonik, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Solvay, Clariant, DowDuPont, Kemira and Mitsubishi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bleaching Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bleaching Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bleaching Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chlorine Based
- Peroxide Based
- Others
Global Bleaching Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bleaching Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverages
- Pulp and Paper
- Textile
- Healthcare
- Water Treatment
- Construction
- Other
Global Bleaching Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bleaching Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bleaching Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bleaching Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bleaching Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Bleaching Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- AkzoNobel
- Evonik
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
- Solvay
- Clariant
- DowDuPont
- Kemira
- Mitsubishi
- Novozymes
- Peroxychem
- Spectrum Chemicals
- Supraveni Chemicals
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
- Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bleaching Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bleaching Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bleaching Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bleaching Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bleaching Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bleaching Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bleaching Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bleaching Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bleaching Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bleaching Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bleaching Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bleaching Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bleaching Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bleaching Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bleaching Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bleaching Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bleaching Agent Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
