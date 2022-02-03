Braze Alloys Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Brazing is a process which joins two or more metals by melting them and flowing another metal in the joint, known as filler metal, which has lower melting point in comparison to the adjoining metals. The filler metal used in the brazing process is referred to as braze alloys.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Braze Alloys in global, including the following market information:
- Global Braze Alloys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Braze Alloys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Braze Alloys companies in 2021 (%)
The global Braze Alloys market was valued at 1853.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2158.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Copper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Braze Alloys include Johnson Matthey, Morgan Advanced Materials, Sulzer, Harris Products Group, Aimtek, Bellman-Melcor, Lucas-Milhaupt, Prince & Izant and VBC Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Braze Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Braze Alloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Braze Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Copper
- Gold
- Silver
- Aluminium
- Others
Global Braze Alloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Braze Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Electronics & Electrical
- Construction
- Others
Global Braze Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Braze Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Braze Alloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Braze Alloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Braze Alloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Braze Alloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson Matthey
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Sulzer
- Harris Products Group
- Aimtek
- Bellman-Melcor
- Lucas-Milhaupt
- Prince & Izant
- VBC Group
- Oerlikon Metco
- Cupro Alloys Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Braze Alloys Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Braze Alloys Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Braze Alloys Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Braze Alloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Braze Alloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Braze Alloys Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Braze Alloys Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Braze Alloys Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Braze Alloys Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Braze Alloys Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Braze Alloys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Braze Alloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Braze Alloys Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Braze Alloys Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Braze Alloys Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Braze Alloys Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Braze Alloys Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Copper
4.1.3 Gold
4.1.4 Silver
