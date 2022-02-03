Braze Alloys Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Brazing is a process which joins two or more metals by melting them and flowing another metal in the joint, known as filler metal, which has lower melting point in comparison to the adjoining metals. The filler metal used in the brazing process is referred to as braze alloys.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Braze Alloys in global, including the following market information:

Global Braze Alloys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Braze Alloys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Braze Alloys companies in 2021 (%)

The global Braze Alloys market was valued at 1853.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2158.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Copper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Braze Alloys include Johnson Matthey, Morgan Advanced Materials, Sulzer, Harris Products Group, Aimtek, Bellman-Melcor, Lucas-Milhaupt, Prince & Izant and VBC Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Braze Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Braze Alloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Braze Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Copper

Gold

Silver

Aluminium

Others

Global Braze Alloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Braze Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Construction

Others

Global Braze Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Braze Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Braze Alloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Braze Alloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Braze Alloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Braze Alloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson Matthey

Morgan Advanced Materials

Sulzer

Harris Products Group

Aimtek

Bellman-Melcor

Lucas-Milhaupt

Prince & Izant

VBC Group

Oerlikon Metco

Cupro Alloys Corporation

