Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Membrane Electrode Assemblies market was valued at 26.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 19.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) is the core component of a fuel cell that helps produce the electrochemical reaction needed to separate electrons.

On the anode side of the MEA, a fuel (hydrogen, methanol etc.) diffuses through the membrane and is met on the cathode end by an oxidant (oxygen or air) which bonds with the fuel and receives the electrons that were separated from the fuel. Catalysts on each side enable reactions and the membrane allows protons to pass through while keeping the gases separate. In this way cell potential is maintained andNorth America is the largest consumption region in 2017, the sales volume is about 179 MW; Europe is also the second largest consumption region in 2017, the sales volume is about 111 MW, the market share is about 27%.

Key manufacturers in these regions are 3M, Chemours (Dupont), Gore, Johnson Matthey, Ballard, Greenerity, etc. 3M is the largest player with market share of 18% followed by Chemours (Dupont) sharing 15% of the market. In the future, more and more companies will enter the market. In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Membrane Electrode Assemblies will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Chemours (Dupont)

Freudenberg

Gore

Johnson Matthey

Ballard

Greenerity

Wuhan WUT

IRD Fuel Cells

Giner

HyPlat

By Types:

3-layer MEA

5-layer MEA

By Applications:

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Methanol Fuel Cells

