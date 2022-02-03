Global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global 2,6-Naphthalene dicarboxylic acid (CAS 1141-38-4) market was valued at 248.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

2, 6-Naphthalenedicarboxylic acid is an organic compound with the formula C10H6(CO2H)2. It is colorless solid and one of several isomers of naphthalenedicarboxylic acid. It is a precursor to the high performance polyester polyethylene naphthalate (PEN, poly (ethylene-2, 6-naphthalene dicarboxylate)).There are 2 manufacturers in the market, Solvay (Amoco Chemicals) and Ferro Corporation, both located in USA. Ferro Corporation hold major market share of 94.74% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Solvay (Amoco Chemicals)

Ferro Corporation

By Types:

?99%

<99%

By Applications:

PEN

PBN

