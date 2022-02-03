Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) market was valued at 316.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Epoxy Curing Agents market. The curing process is a chemical reaction in which the epoxide groups in epoxy resin reacts with a curing agent (hardener) to form a highly crosslinked, three-dimensional network.

In order to convert epoxy resins into a hard, infusible, and rigid material, it is necessary to cure the resin with hardener. The products are available for a wide range of civil engineering, infrastructure and other building & construction applications.In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage.

They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market. In the Epoxy Curing Agents market, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

By Market Verdors:

Olin Corporation (Dow)

Hexion

Huntsman

KUKDO

Reichhold

Atul

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Evonik

Air Products

Royce International

Cardolite

Gabriel Performance Products

Mitsubishi Chemical

Incorez

Hitachi Chemical

Cargill

Dasen Material

Rich Chemical

Shangdong DEYUAN

Yun Teh Industrial

By Types:

Amine Based Products

Anhydrides Based Products

By Applications:

Coatings

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Adhesives

Composites

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Amine Based Products

1.4.3 Anhydrides Based Products

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Coatings

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Wind Energy

1.5.6 Adhesives

1.5.7 Composites

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Market

1.8.1 Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

