Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Non-woven Fabrics market was valued at 2815.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.32% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nonwoven fabric is made of directed or random fibers.Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing in the non-woven fabrics market, in terms of value and volume, followed by the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Europe.

By Market Verdors:

KIMBERLY-CLARKE

BERRY GLOBAL

AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO

FREUDENBERG

FITESA

SUOMINEN

JOHNS MANVILLE

By Types:

Dry-Laid Type

Spunmelt Type

Wet-Laid Type

By Applications:

Hygiene

Construction

Wipes

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-woven Fabrics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Dry-Laid Type

1.4.3 Spunmelt Type

1.4.4 Wet-Laid Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hygiene

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Wipes

1.5.5 Upholstery

1.5.6 Filtration

1.5.7 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Non-woven Fabrics Market

1.8.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-woven Fabrics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

